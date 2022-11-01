Quiet pattern sets up

(WALA) - A system over the western Gulf is going to send some clouds our way overnight, but rain chances will stay slim.

We’ll wake up on Wednesday morning with lows in the mid- to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. The skies will clear as the day goes along and most areas will warm into the low 80s.

The rest of the week and into the weekend looks quite nice as well. Lows will be in the upper 50s and highs will be around 80 each day. We will also continue to stay dry.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Lisa is in the western Caribbean. This storm will likely become a hurricane as it tracks towards Belize. No worries for us, because this one will stay well to our south.

Tropical Storm Martin has also formed in the deep Atlantic and is headed towards the North Atlantic.

Have a great week!

