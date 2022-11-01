MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a quiet start to the morning on the Gulf Coast, but the risk of some patchy fog will be possible. Make sure that you watch for that as you’re driving to work this morning. Highs this afternoon will be around the 80 degree marker. As for rain chances, there may be a sprinkle or two but overall the weather stays dry with the sky Partly Sunny. This week will stay mostly dry with temperatures above average. We’ll be around 80 degrees each afternoon with mornings in the mid to upper 50s each day. This weekend DST ends and we “Fall Back” Saturday night. Enjoy your extra hour of sleep! Get ready for those early sunsets starting on Sunday.

