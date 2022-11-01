Advertise With Us
Two million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama

A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.(Deejpilot via Canva)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A winning two million dollar Power Ball ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at the Flora-Bama Liquor store according to the Florida Lottery.

The ticket was one of two tickets purchased in Florida that had a jackpot of a million or more. The one purchased at the Flora Bama had a jackpot of $2 million and the other ticket with a $1 million jackpot was purchased at a Winn-Dixie in Riverview, FL

