Two million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A winning two million dollar Power Ball ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at the Flora-Bama Liquor store according to the Florida Lottery.

The ticket was one of two tickets purchased in Florida that had a jackpot of a million or more. The one purchased at the Flora Bama had a jackpot of $2 million and the other ticket with a $1 million jackpot was purchased at a Winn-Dixie in Riverview, FL



