Veteran shares story of living with ALS

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -As we honor those who have served in our military this Veterans Day, we must also recognize the sacrifices these individuals have made for our country.

For many veterans, their service can also impact their health since vets are twice as likely to develop ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis compared to those who haven’t served in the military.

With us today is U.S. Air Force veteran Juan Reyes – who’s living with ALS and helping to spread awareness of this devastating disease. He discusses how others can support the ALS community. Juan is joined by his wife and primary caregiver Meg Reyes.

