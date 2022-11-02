Advertise With Us
3 people shot inside SUV

By WALA Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were shot inside a bullet riddled SUV Tuesday evening.

The vehicle stopped in the middle of Zeigler Boulevard, just west of Schillinger Road right around 8 p.m.

It’s unclear where the shots were fired.

FOX10 was told the victims’ wounds are not life-threatening.

Zeigler Boulevard was closed in both directions as Mobile police looked through the SUV.

FOX10 is working to get more information.

