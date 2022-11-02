The 43rd Annual Battleship Rugby Tournament returns this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The 43rd Annual Battleship Rugby International Tournament is happening this weekend.

It’s November 5-6 starting at 9 a.m. at U.S.S. Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

Battleship Rugby Football Club practices every Tuesday and Thursday at Brookley Field in Mobile from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Facebook: Battleship Rugby FC; Battleship Women’s Rugby

Instagram: @BattleshipRugby60; @BattleshipPWAPC

