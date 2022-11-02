Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Above average temperatures will continue

By Michael White
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s as of 5 a.m. Our sky will be sunnier than it was on Tuesday, but the temps will remain above average.

Projected highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s today and highs will remain in the low 80s through the weekend. Mornings will be in the upper 50s the rest of this week, and the low 60s to start next week. As for rain chances, those will be nonexistent through Friday but chances will return on Saturday. For now, the odds are at 30% so i wouldn’t cancel any plans but be aware that it will be a breezy start to the weekend. Cooler air looks to return by the end of next week.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022
Today's Outlook for Tuesday Evening, Nov. 1, 2022 from FOX10 News
Quiet pattern sets up
Today's Outlook for Tuesday Evening, Nov. 1, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Tuesday Evening, Nov. 1, 2022 from FOX10 News
Weather Outlook for Tuesday November 1
Weather stays dry with the sky Partly Sunny