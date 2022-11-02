Above average temperatures will continue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s as of 5 a.m. Our sky will be sunnier than it was on Tuesday, but the temps will remain above average.

Projected highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s today and highs will remain in the low 80s through the weekend. Mornings will be in the upper 50s the rest of this week, and the low 60s to start next week. As for rain chances, those will be nonexistent through Friday but chances will return on Saturday. For now, the odds are at 30% so i wouldn’t cancel any plans but be aware that it will be a breezy start to the weekend. Cooler air looks to return by the end of next week.

