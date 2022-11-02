Bayside Academy’s cereal box domino event benefits Prodisee Pantry

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Students at Bayside Academy celebrated Halloween in a unique way.

They took part in a cereal box domino event. But it wasn’t just for fun. It was also for a good cause.

The students collected cereal to donate to Prodisee Pantry for their weekly distribution. Hundreds of colorful boxes lined the school’s gym, symbolizing the effort to “knock down hunger.”

It was a way to get the students involved in local charity efforts.

After a little help the cereal box “dominoes” fell into place to spell out Prodisee.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.