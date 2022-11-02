FHP releases video of suspect’s truck in deadly hit and run

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Florida Highway Patrol released video of a pick-up truck they believe was involved in a deadly hit and run.

It happened early Tuesday morning before 2 a.m. on Pensacola Boulevard at Kenmore Road. According to investigators, a woman was walking in the center lane when she was hit by the truck.

They describe the vehicle as a late model, dark-colored Chevrolet GMC full-sized pick-up truck, possibly with front- end damage, and maybe a broken headlight, or fog light.

Anyone with information about this hit and run is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.