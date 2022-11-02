Advertise With Us
FHP releases video of suspect’s truck in deadly hit and run

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Florida Highway Patrol released video of a pick-up truck they believe was involved in a deadly hit and run.

It happened early Tuesday morning before 2 a.m. on Pensacola Boulevard at Kenmore Road. According to investigators, a woman was walking in the center lane when she was hit by the truck.

They describe the vehicle as a late model, dark-colored Chevrolet GMC full-sized pick-up truck, possibly with front- end damage, and maybe a broken headlight, or fog light.

Anyone with information about this hit and run is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol.

---

