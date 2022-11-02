Five injured, two arrested in gun battle on Zeigler Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene left Zeigler Boulevard in West Mobile shut down for quite some time. This surveillance video shows the moments where an SUV stopped in the middle of the road while one of the passengers appears to get out and flag down the police. Once officers arrived, they found out this all started as a robbery.

“The victims had got into an argument with two known subjects,” said Corporal Katrina Frazier. “Those subjects were armed with guns, and they demanded the victims’ property.”

According to Mobile Police, the victims said they didn’t have their property which led to a shootout in the middle of the road.

“They began shooting into the air,” added Frazier. “Our victim returned fire striking two of the individuals and the subjects at that point started firing at the victims.”

Nearby neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera say investigators spent several hours going through this SUV on scene while the three victims were taken to the hospital.

MPD says officers later responded to a hospital where two men now identified as 18-year-old Quade Fussel and 20-year-old Colton Busby showed up with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both men were arrested and booked into metro jail early this morning. While everyone involved is expected to be ok. MPD says this is not the way to handle thing.

“We have a civil proceeding for that,” said Frazier. “If someone owes you something or someone has your property take them to court. But gun violence is never the answer, and they shouldn’t resort to that kind of violence because this could have been a very serious situation.”

Both Fussel and Busby were charged with assault, robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Both men are scheduled to have bond hearings Thursday morning.

