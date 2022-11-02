Flora-Bama sells $2 million Powerball ticket

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A ticket sold at the Flora-Bama put $2 million in one lucky person’s pockets. That power-play ticket had all five numbers but didn’t match the power ball.

“There’s been lots of rumble, and it’s kind of a lucky place,” said Jenifer Parnell, marketing director at Flora-Bama. “A lot of winning tickets, maybe not in the two-million-dollar range have been sold pretty consistently out of here, so I always encourage people to buy them when they’re over here.”

Whether people choose their own numbers or let the lottery choose for them, lots of people walked out with high hopes they have the winning ticket.

“Here’s my lottery ticket,” said Rex Russel. “I’m going to go ahead and be the winner.”

Person, after person, after person filed in, hoping to walk out with the keys to the kingdom.

“I won $21 on the last drawing, and I’m buying another ticket tonight,” said another man.

Officials added the Flora-Bama sold the most power ball tickets out of all the independent businesses in Florida. There was a steady line throughout the night, planning what to do if they win.

“Move to Brazil and hide for a while, and have my accountants handle everything here, and come back in a couple years and spend the money.”

Everyone hoped luck was on their side.

“I’m feeling really confident,” said another man. “I’m going to do quick pick like I always do, with the power play, and we are going to win.”

---

