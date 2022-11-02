FOX10, Rouses Markets, New Orleans Saints, Feeding the Gulf Coast team up for food drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can help tackle hunger this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

FOX10 is teaming up with Rouses Markets, the New Orleans Saints and Feeding the Gulf Coast for a food drive.

You can donate non-perishable food and water at any Rouses Market starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

FOX10 will be at the Schillinger Road Rouses along with Sir Saint, the Saints Cheer Krewe and former Saints wide receiver Michael Lewis.

