Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fore 22 Golf Tournament for Veterans and First Responders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fore 22 is a group started by a husband and wife team to raise mental health awareness for local heroes through the game of golf. Their next golf tournament is going to be on November 12th at Quail Creek in Fairhope.

Click on the interview link to here more details.

Also, here is the information they sent us about the event:

Our second ever golf tournament is scheduled for November 12th at Quail Creek Golf Course. Golf tournaments help us raise funds towards our goal to open a brick-and-mortar location where veterans and first responders have 24/7 access to golf simulators and other amenities as a form of therapy. This will also offer a space where these local heroes can gather and talk about their struggles, hardships, or triumphs. Being able to share in these experiences is crucial for positive mental health.

The tournament at Quail Creek is a shotgun start at 1pm with a dinner following. There are several competitions available on the course throughout the day with chances to win thousands of dollars in cash prizes as well as a dream golf getaway to Pebble Beach. With Veterans Day approaching, we want to add another day of recognition and more importantly, an awareness of the seriousness surrounding mental health amongst veterans and first responders alike.

Fore 22 is a husband and wife, veteran owned business that is committed to raising mental health awareness through the game of golf. What began as a mission for veterans only in 2021, quickly transformed to encapsulate first responders as the need became overwhelmingly apparent. Our local heroes deserve a chance at a healthy life for their service to our communities, and that includes healthy minds.

https://fore22golf.com/

