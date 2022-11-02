Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: Treating kidney stones

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. William Terry, Jr., M.D. is a Urologist with USA Health University Urology.

He joined us on Studio10 to talk about kidney stone issues. He answers some of the following questions:

What unique procedure does USA Health have for the treatment of large kidney stones?

Who is a candidate for this procedure?

What does the procedure involve?

Why do kidney stones seem to be so prevalent in our area? (if time)

What can people do to prevent them?

To learn more click on the video link. To set up your appointment or gather more info from USA Health visit: https://www.usahealthsystem.com/locations/university-urology

