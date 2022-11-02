Local Boy Scouts hosting annual Scouting for Food to benefit Feeding the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Council, Boy Scouts of America has partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast and local residents and scouts of Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke, and Washington counties to fight hunger. The scouts have partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast for 12 years to host the annual Scouting for Food event.

This year’s event is sponsored by Poarch Creek Indians, Lenzing Fibers, and Greer’s. “The Mobile Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, greatly enjoys helping the community and giving back,” said William Bryant, Jr., Scout Executive/CEO of the Mobile Area Council, Boy Scouts. “The scout law states to help others at all times, and our scouts display that through scouting for food and many other service activities.”

Scouts will spread the word throughout the community, hoping to inspire residents to donate to Feeding the Gulf Coast. The scouts already delivered bags to participating neighborhoods on October 29t. Residents who have received these bags are asked to fill them with non-perishable canned goods and leave the bags outside their door. On Saturday, November 5, scouts will pick up the donations and drop them off at participating Greer’s locations.

The food will be distributed to families in need. “With the cost of living impacting the budgets of those we serve, putting food on the table can become an impossible choice between feeding your family or paying for other crucial expenses, like school supplies, medicine, or even transportation to work,” said Michael Ledger, President, and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “We are so thankful for the scouts and our community for their support in this food drive. This food will greatly help our neighbors struggling with hunger as we enter the holiday season.”

For community residents who did not receive a grocery bag from the scouts but would like to participate, please drop off your non-perishable food donation at participating Greer’s locations. Pickup will be on November the 5th.

BALDWIN COUNTY:

Greer’s Fairhope Market 75 Section St.,

Fairhope Greer’s / CASHSAVER 21951-D Hwy 59, Robertsdale

MOBILE COUNTY:

Greer’s / CASHSAVER 6350 McCrary Rd. Ext.,

Semmes Greer’s / CASHSAVER 2980 Springhill Ave.,

Mobile Greer’s / CASHSAVER 4055 Cottage Hill Rd., Mobile

WASHINGTON COUNTY:

Greer’s / CASHSAVER Hwy 43 & Commerce St., McIntosh

