Louisiana Renaissance Festival 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is many things: theme park, theater, holiday shopping destination, and educational experience, all rolled into countless adventures.

Every autumn the Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English “Village of Albright,” with more than 600 artisans, entertainers, and educational demonstrations welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century: fun, clean, safe, and educational.

Albright has a magical ambiance: the atmosphere is adventurous, exciting, and romantic. Choose from dozens of professional performers, more than 50 shows, and a plethora of demonstrations every day on a dozen stages. Search a hundred booths for unique handmade creations. Join our local cast.

The event takes pace throughout November and December at the Fairgrounds in Hammond, LA.

For all the info you need visit:

https://www.larf2022.org/

