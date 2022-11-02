Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Louisiana Renaissance Festival 2022

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is many things: theme park, theater, holiday shopping destination, and educational experience, all rolled into countless adventures.

Every autumn the Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English “Village of Albright,” with more than 600 artisans, entertainers, and educational demonstrations welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century: fun, clean, safe, and educational.

Albright has a magical ambiance: the atmosphere is adventurous, exciting, and romantic. Choose from dozens of professional performers, more than 50 shows, and a plethora of demonstrations every day on a dozen stages. Search a hundred booths for unique handmade creations. Join our local cast.

The event takes pace throughout November and December at the Fairgrounds in Hammond, LA.

For all the info you need visit:

https://www.larf2022.org/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipe: Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs
Recipe: Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs
The 43rd Annual Battleship Rugby Tournament returns this weekend
The 43rd Annual Battleship Rugby Tournament returns this weekend
'Rock the Land III' at Saraland High School
Reach and Teach at Saraland High School
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles