Mobile firefighters find man in wheelchair trapped in burning house

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old man was found after firefighters said a house fire broke out on Rylands Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and heard screams coming from inside. They then found the man in a wheelchair in one of the bedrooms.

The man sustained no life-threatening injuries and no other people were found in the house, authorities said.

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is investigating how fire started.

---

