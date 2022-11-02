Mobile mayor, law enforcement officials push for Aniah’s Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the city’s law enforcement leaders on Wednesday urged voters to approve a constitutional amendment they contend will help reduce the “revolving door” of crime.

The amendment, dubbed Aniah’s Law, will be on Tuesday’s ballot.

“I will tell you this, that the single-most significant thing that can happen is that you vote for Aniah’s Law,” Stimpson said.

Sponsored by state Rep. Chip Brown (R-Mobile), the law is named for Aniah Blanchard, a woman kidnapped in Auburn and murdered in 2019. Her body turned up in Macon County.

The man accused of the crime had been out on bond on a different offense.

The measure would give judges the discretion to deny bail for defendants accused of any of a dozen different violence offenses. Currently, those rules apply only to capital murder.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said he is tired of seeing law enforcement officers arrest suspects on serious offenses only to see them back on the street in a matter of days.

Rich said Aniah’s Law, if passed by voters, will dramatically reduce that cycle.

“Violent crime is rising, and we see the revolving door of crime, and we think this will be a great solution to help stop that revolving door of crime,” she said.

