MPD investigates shooting on Euclid Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Euclid Avenue in the Rickarby community that left a 22-year-old man wounded.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.