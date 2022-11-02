Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD investigates shooting on Euclid Avenue

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Euclid Avenue in the Rickarby community that left a 22-year-old man wounded.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile firefighters find man trapped in burning house
Mobile firefighters find man trapped in burning house
FHP releases video of suspect's truck in deadly hit and run
FHP releases video of suspect’s truck in deadly hit and run
FHP releases video of suspect's truck in deadly hit and run
FHP releases video of suspect's truck in deadly hit and run
Flora-Bama sells $2 million Powerball ticket
Flora-Bama sells $2 million Powerball ticket