MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

