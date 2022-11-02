New Orleans man convicted of murdering girlfriend in Prichard during 911 call

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It took a jury a little more than an hour Wednesday to convict a New Orleans man of murder in the death of his girlfriend in 2019.

Jurors determined that Terrance Martin, 33, shot Latoya Marsha Jones in her home in Prichard in September 2019.

“That’s exactly what the evidence showed,” said Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker, who assisted lead prosecutor Stuart Lang. “I’m very grateful to the jury.”

Due to three prior felony convictions from Louisiana, Martin faces life in prison or life in prison without possibility of parole

Jurors heard the 911 call that Jones made as Martin was threatening her. The shooting occurred during that call.

“It was the most important evidence we had in the case,” Walter told FOX10 News.

According to testimony, police captured Martin nine days after he fled to New Orleans.

Testifying in his own defense, Martin said the dispute began over Jones’ accusations that he was cheating on her.

Defense attorney Lee Hale Jr. declined to comment. Martin is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.