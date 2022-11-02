Reach and Teach at Saraland High School

The following information was provided by Reach and Teach:

REAL STUDENTS GAINING REAL EXPERIENCE THROUGH CONCERT PROMOTION

Saraland High School Students to host The Velcro Pygmies

Most everyone would agree students deserve the opportunity to meet their full potential. However, this is where traditional education drastically fails the majority of students. The truth is, students do not learn effectively in traditional classroom settings, which typically involve memorization, recalling facts and hypothetical situations that do not provide tangible results. To solve this problem, Saraland High School is taking a truly unique approach to education by participating in Reach and Teach, a nonprofit educational program that facilitates the opportunity for students to plan, promote and execute a real concert on their school campus. This real-world experience allows students to gain knowledge in budgeting, logistics, marketing and much more, while also developing essential life skills such as communication, problem solving and teamwork.

Reach and Teach is proud to work with the students at Saraland High School. 80′s rock cover band, The Velcro Pygmies, will be performing for the student planned and promoted concert on November 9, 2022. The students have been working through the program over the last few months with the guidance of their teacher, Jennifer Cunningham. They have set goals, analyzed target market, maintained an event budget, developed and obtained sponsorship packages, and so much more. The students would truly benefit from the opportunity for an interview with your station. This would not only allow them to further promote their efforts but also provide them with a behind the scenes look at careers in the broadcasting industry, a career path many students may have never considered. The hard work and effort of these incredible students will culminate on November 9, 2022 at 1:00 in the Saraland High School Gymnasium with a performance by The Velcro Pygmies. If you would like more information, please contact April Clark at (256) 710-0100 or email at april@rntrocks.com

