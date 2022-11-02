Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens

Recipe from Barnyard Buffet, JJ Nelson

INGREDIENTS:

2 (2 lb.) bags of fresh collard greens

¼ lb. of bacon (2-3 slices)

1/2 link of smoked roped sausage (such as Conecuh)

2 yellow onions

2 heaping tablespoons of “Better than Bouillon” chicken base

1 stick of butter

Granulated sugar

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Minced garlic

Cayenne pepper

STEPS:

1) Slice bacon into 1 inch pieces.

2) Take a 6 inch link of smoked rope sausage and cut it in half lengthwise. Then slice both halves into ¼ inch wide crescents.

3) Slice 2 yellow onions into ¼ inch wide julienne slivers.

4) Place the bacon in a large, room-temperature stock pot, then put the pot on the stove on medium-low heat.

5) Patiently “Render” the bacon on low heat until the meat starts to “sweat” or glisten, indicating the fat is starting to melt.

6) Add smoked rope sausage. Mix the sausage and bacon well with a spoon so it cooks evenly. Continue cooking on medium-low heat until the rope sausage starts to brown.

7) Add butter and let it soften/melt some. Add minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Add onion slivers. Mix this mixture really well so it cooks evenly.

8) Continue mixing well and cooking this mixture on medium-low heat until the onions turn clear (translucent). You don’t want the heat high enough for the onions to turn brown and lose their texture.

9) Once the onions are all clear and the meat is lightly browned, add 8 cups of water and 2 heaping tablespoons of good chicken base.

10) Turn the heat to high to bring the liquid to a rolling boil. Add 4 tablespoons of sugar, 2 tablespoons of salt, 1 tablespoon of black pepper, and ¼ tablespoon of cayenne. Add the collard greens and push them down with your spoon (the heat will wilt them quickly to make more room). Bring the liquid to a boil again.

11) Turn the heat down until the liquid is barely simmering. Simmer for 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Taste your broth as you go and add more sugar, salt, black pepper, and cayenne to taste (if needed). Add ¼ tablespoon at a time, mix, and then taste it so you don’t over-season.

JJ says, “Low and slow heat is always best for cooking pork. Your patience will pay off when your bacon is the perfect texture.”

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Barnyard Buffet

1020 Hwy 43 South

Saraland, AL

Barnyardbuffetsaraland.com

Open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. Breakfast buffet on the weekends from 8-10:30.

JJ Nelson is the 2nd generation owner of Barnyard Buffet. After a 2-year stint in the military, he gained 12 years of cooking and restaurant management experience with Moe’s Original BBQ, Baumhower’s, and The Hound. He lives in Daphne with his wife, Mariah, and their 2 sons, Wilder and James.

---

