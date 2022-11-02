Recipe: Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb ground turkey

10 frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed to remove all water

¼ cup feta cheese

2 tablespoon red onion, grated

1 egg

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

24 oz jar marinara sauce

½ cup half and half

¼ cup water

STEPS:

Combine turkey, spinach, feta, red onion, egg, garlic powder, kosher salt, black pepper, and dried oregano in a bowl.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with non stick spray. Roll meatballs (about 20) and line up on tray. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes.

Pour marinara sauce in a skillet. Pour 1/4 water in the empty marinara jar and shake. Pour water into skillet. Add half and half and heat over medium low heat while the meatballs cook. Add cooked meatballs to the marinara sauce and allow to simmer over medium low heat for 15 minutes.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

