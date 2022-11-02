Advertise With Us
Veterans Day events with Mobile Bay Area Veterans Day Commission

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Steve Carrey, President of Mobile Bay Veterans Day Commission, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information about their Veterans Day events. You can find more information below and in the clip.

  • Flag Raising Ceremony & Flag Parade – Battleship Memorial Park
  • Veterans Day Parade- downtown Mobile
  • Honors Luncheon – Fort Whiting
  • Concert with the Mobile Pops - Battleship Memorial Park
  • 251-431-8656

https://veteransday-mobilebay.com/

vetsdaycommission@gmail.com

---

