Veterans Day events with Mobile Bay Area Veterans Day Commission
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Steve Carrey, President of Mobile Bay Veterans Day Commission, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information about their Veterans Day events. You can find more information below and in the clip.
- Flag Raising Ceremony & Flag Parade – Battleship Memorial Park
- Veterans Day Parade- downtown Mobile
- Honors Luncheon – Fort Whiting
- Concert with the Mobile Pops - Battleship Memorial Park
- 251-431-8656
https://veteransday-mobilebay.com/
---
Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.