Veterans Day events with Mobile Bay Area Veterans Day Commission

Steve Carrey, President of Mobile Bay Veterans Day Commission, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more information about their Veterans Day events. You can find more information below and in the clip.

Flag Raising Ceremony & Flag Parade – Battleship Memorial Park

Veterans Day Parade- downtown Mobile

Honors Luncheon – Fort Whiting

Concert with the Mobile Pops - Battleship Memorial Park

251-431-8656

https://veteransday-mobilebay.com/

vetsdaycommission@gmail.com



