Weekend showers?

(WALA) - Spotty showers could be an issue on Saturday and Saturday evening. A significant storm system in the western U.S. will weaken considerably as it heads towards our region. The trailing edge of this boundary could bring a few showers to the area for the weekend.

In the meantime, we will see nice fall weather. Daytime temperatures will be around 80 with lows in the 50s to near 60. There will be very little change in temperature through early next week.

In the tropics, we have a two active hurricanes – Lisa and Martin. We don’t expect impacts here from either system. Lisa is moving inland over Central America now, and will be much weaker when it stalls over the Bay of Campeche by the weekend.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.