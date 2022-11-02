Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Weekend showers?

By Jason Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Spotty showers could be an issue on Saturday and Saturday evening. A significant storm system in the western U.S. will weaken considerably as it heads towards our region. The trailing edge of this boundary could bring a few showers to the area for the weekend.

In the meantime, we will see nice fall weather. Daytime temperatures will be around 80 with lows in the 50s to near 60. There will be very little change in temperature through early next week.

In the tropics, we have a two active hurricanes – Lisa and Martin. We don’t expect impacts here from either system. Lisa is moving inland over Central America now, and will be much weaker when it stalls over the Bay of Campeche by the weekend.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Wednesday Evening, Nov. 2, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Wednesday Evening, Nov. 2, 2022 from FOX10 News
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022
Above average temperatures will continue
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022
Today's Outlook for Tuesday Evening, Nov. 1, 2022 from FOX10 News
Quiet pattern sets up