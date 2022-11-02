Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman killed in crash on Rangeline Road

Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree Friday night.(Pixabay via MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 24-year-old woman died Tuesday morning in a crash on Rangeline Road.

According to Mobile police, the wreck involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer and happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road.

Police identified the victim Laseppia Ladi Hazwood.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling in the southbound lane on Rangeline Road and crossed over the grassy median into northbound lane on Rangeline Road, striking the rear of the 18-wheeler, police said.

The truck driver remained on the scene and was not injured, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to Mobile Police, the victims said they didn’t have their property which led to a...
Five injured, two arrested in gun battle on Zeigler Boulevard
Terrance Martin ... convicted of murder.
New Orleans man convicted of murdering girlfriend in Prichard during 911 call
Phase 2 of the Hwy. 181 widening project has inconvenienced motorist and business owners for...
Four-year-long Hwy. 181 widening project nears completion
Quade R. Fussell (left), Colton Drake Busby (right)
2 arrested in shooting that left 3 wounded inside SUV