Woman killed in crash on Rangeline Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 24-year-old woman died Tuesday morning in a crash on Rangeline Road.

According to Mobile police, the wreck involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer and happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road.

Police identified the victim Laseppia Ladi Hazwood.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling in the southbound lane on Rangeline Road and crossed over the grassy median into northbound lane on Rangeline Road, striking the rear of the 18-wheeler, police said.

The truck driver remained on the scene and was not injured, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

