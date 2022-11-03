11-year-old girl shot in ‘random’ shooting in Prichard, authorities say

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Prichard report that an 11-year-old girl has been wounded in what they say was a random shooting.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments off U.S. 45.

According to authorities, there was a random shooting in the area while the girl happened to be outside.

The girl’s injury is not life-threatening, officials said.

Authorities say the don’t yet have a suspect.



