6 vehicles stolen from Mobile car lot

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for six stolen vehicles and the thieves...
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for six stolen vehicles and the thieves who took them from a Moffett Road auto sales business.(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for six stolen vehicles and the thieves it says took them from a Moffett Road auto sales business.

The MCSO said it was about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when several people broke into D. Wallace Auto Sales at 7361 Moffett Road and stole six vehicles from the lot. The suspects made entry by kicking in back door of the business.

They found keys to several vehicles and drove them off the lot, the MCSO said. The suspects also took a chain saw, pressure washer and other tools, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you recognize these suspects or the vehicles, you are asked to call the MCSO at 251-574-8633. You may also provide information to online at www.mobileso.com/crimetips.

HERE ARE THE VEHICLES STOLEN WITH VIN:

2008 Lincoln Navigator/white

5LMF427598LJ1B816

2006 Dodge Charger white/red stripe

2B3KA436X6H16056

2008 Infinity QX56/silver

5N3AAQ8D18N913411

White Lexus ES350

JTHBE1BL4D5018922

Black Infinity G35

JNKBV61E18M224081

White pick up truck/possibly Tacoma

