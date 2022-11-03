Advertise With Us
Alabama Media Group will end publication of newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register

Company will shift to all-digital delivery of content after Feb. 26, 2023
Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including...
Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced that in 2023 it will stop publishing newspapers.(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced today that early next year it will stop publishing newspapers.

The company will continue as a digital-only platform for news content, it announced.

An article on AL.com states, “The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.”

The article goes on to state that the company will maintain its offices in each of the metro areas. But the decision will result in the closure of the production facility in Mobile and will impact some local employees in production, circulation and advertising, the article states.

In 2012, the Alabama newspapers in Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville under the umbrella of Advance Newspapers reduced their frequency from daily to three days a week and reduced staff sizes across the state. Advance is the parent company of Alabama Media Group.

