Alabama Power announces bill increase beginning in December

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Alabama Power says beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about ten dollars a month. Alabama Power says the increase is to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity.

But customers say it’s definitely something they’re not looking forward to.

“Right now, it’s normal. But it’s usually a little higher, 150 dollars. I’ll probably have to cut back on food,” Duane King said.

And he’s not the only one making adjustments. With inflation driving prices up, most people are having to adjust how they live day to day. That includes Ashley Wilson. She says her bill was nearly 350-dollars last month.

“You pretty much have to go as needed. A few things this week. Get a few things next week, and just try to put it together. It’s rough. It’s really rough,” Wilson said.

She says something needs to be done. And she would prefer higher wages to counter the increased prices.

“You’re working two or three jobs to put food on the table. And then of course, it’s the taxes. It’s not measuring. It’s not equaling out. It’s not fair at all,” Wilson said.

Alabama Power has some tips and resources on how to keep your bill low:

Better manage use:

• As colder temperatures approach, be sure you know how to keep costs down.

• Learn how to use less energy, get help paying your bill and track energy use. You can chat and connect with us online, give us a call or visit us in person or at one of our offices.

• Make sure you have an online account and that your information is up to date.

• Customers with an online account now have the option to pay their power bill via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Venmo and PayPal. These payment methods are within our Online Customer Care portal.

• You can better understand daily energy use by enrolling in My Power Usage on your online account at AlabamaPower.com. The tool shows daily and monthly use, projected bill amounts and sends email alerts when bills reach a set dollar amount.

• Budget Billing is a free service allowing customers to pay an averaged bill each month based on their annual use, which helps stabilize seasonal variations in electric bills.

• Find easy tips to save money and use less energy at AlabamaPower.com/Winterize.

Find ways to save:

• You can enroll in a time-of-use rate to save based on the time of day you use electricity and when you avoid using major appliances at the same time. Visit AlabamaPower.com/TimeAdvantage to learn more.

• Visit AlabamaPower.com/rates to check out the best plan to fit your lifestyle.

Get assistance:

• Medicaid recipients can save $14.50 on their monthly power bill. To sign up, visit your nearest business office for an application or call us at 1-800-257-APCO.

• Partners in the community also are ready to help. More information on resources and assistance programs through Community Action Agencies is available at AlabamaPower.com/PaymentAssistance.

• Those able to support neighbors in need can check the Project SHARE box on their Alabama Power bill or online account. Contributions to Project SHARE, run by the Salvation Army, directly support low-income and elderly customers in our communities.

