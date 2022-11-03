Advertise With Us
Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st

Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will soon be paying more for their energy bills, as the company works to offset rising fuel costs.

Starting December 1, you’ll pay an extra $10 because of rising fuel costs.

Officials say the price they’re charging you for energy right now, isn’t covering their fuel costs anymore. And they need to make up a $506 million deficit just to make even again.

This isn’t the first time Alabama Power has increased rates this year. They started charging an extra $6 back in August.

“Fuel didn’t just go up recently,” Alabama Power Representative Anthony Cook said. “It’s been going up for the past few years and so we made an adjustment in August, of about $6, to start to addressing that. This adjustment is also an attempt to try and close that gap.”

Cook said Alabama Power offers budget billing. That is where you take the average of your bill over the course of the year, and that’s what you pay monthly. Cook said doing this can help you avoid monthly spikes during extreme heat or cold.

