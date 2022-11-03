Advertise With Us
Annual Fairhope Film Festival to return to multiple venues

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After being held as drive-in events during the COVID pandemic, the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival returns this year as a multi-venue event, with screenings at five theaters over the four-day festival which runs from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13, 2022.

Stacy McKean and Stephen Savage with the Fairhope Film Festival dropped by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon about what to look forward to at the upcoming festival.

