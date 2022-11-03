Annual Fairhope Film Festival to return to multiple venues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After being held as drive-in events during the COVID pandemic, the 10th Annual Fairhope Film Festival returns this year as a multi-venue event, with screenings at five theaters over the four-day festival which runs from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13, 2022.

Stacy McKean and Stephen Savage with the Fairhope Film Festival dropped by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon about what to look forward to at the upcoming festival.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.