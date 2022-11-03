Bankhead Tunnel to close Sunday through Tuesday nights for maintenance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, November 6 through Tuesday, November 8.

During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel.

Please use the Wallace Tunnel or the Cochrane Bridge during this time.

