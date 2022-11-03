Advertise With Us
Bankhead Tunnel to close Sunday through Tuesday nights for maintenance

Bankhead Tunnel
Bankhead Tunnel(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning  Sunday, November 6 through Tuesday, November 8.

During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel.

Please use the Wallace Tunnel or the Cochrane Bridge during this time.

