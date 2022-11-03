Bayside Academy 2022 6A volleyball champions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bayside Academy volleyball team are the 2022 6A state champions. This marks school’s 21st state volleyball championship title. The champions stopped by the FOX10 News Studios. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon talked with the team and their coach on their big accomplishment.

