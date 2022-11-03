Community members donate hundreds of pounds of food to FOX10 Food Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s already November and the holidays are just around the corner. FOX10 news is joining hands with organizations in the community to make sure everyone has a warm Thanksgiving meal this year.

The annual food drive began at 7 a.m. and finished around 12 p.m. In that time, 21 hundred pounds of food were collected- that’s a whopping 1,750 meals.

The New Orleans Saints cheerleaders, along with former Saints receiver Michael Lewis, were there alongside the FOX10 crew. They thanked people for their generosity as carts were loaded with bags of food.

“Partnerships such as this with Rouses and others in the community really are critical to our ability to reach those 1 in 6 individuals and 1 in 4 children right here where we live who are food insecure,” explained Cyndy Baggett with Feeding the Gulf Coast.

A five dollar donation provided a bag of non-perishable food items filled to the brim for a family.

“We want to make sure that everybody in our area has an opportunity to have a wonderful Thanksgiving meal things like boxed stuffing, canned cranberry sauce-- anything that’s shelf stable will help make sure these families have a great Thanksgiving,” said Michael Ledger with Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Several familiar FOX10 faces loaded the food and handed out FOX10 swag. From t-shirts to spatulas, there was something for everyone.

Michael Lewis says he loves the Mobile area as the people are always supportive of the Saints and their mission.

“They’re called the New Orleans Saints, but we’re a regional team, so we’re spread from Lake Charles all the way to Florida, so you know, I always say we’re a regional team-- to have the support from the other states-- not just Louisiana, shows people just how important this team is to a lot of people along the Gulf Coast,” stated Lewis

Lewis signed autographs for fans, posed with them for a photo-- but above all, urged them to give.”

“For Rouses to do this-- I think it’s something special. And for them to ask me to come out and help them do this-- is a great thing,” said Lewis.

Grace Wright is one of many people making a difference.

She said she was watching FOX10 in the morning when something struck a chord in her heart. Both she and her husband decided to be extremely generous.

″It was on channel 10 this morning and then we decided that for every 2 bags-- we’ll throw one in,” said Wright.

“We hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and that you are fed and well-taken care of.”

FOX10 News would like to thank everyone who came out for today’s food drive and for helping those who need it the most.

Feeding the Gulf Coast will be distributing the food in the coming days.

