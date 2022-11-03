Flags of Glory honoring local veterans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Flags of Glory Celebration is a Joint Venture of the South Alabama Veterans Council and Mobile Memorial Gardens.

They are in our 12th year for the Celebration which is conducted at MMG (6100 Three Notch Rd) on Sunday 6 Nov. 2022 at 2:00 pm. The guest speaker this year is 2021 Veteran of the Year, Master Gunnery Sergeant Cynthia L. House, USMC (Ret). They have over 250 American Flags place around the center of the gardens. The flags are sponsored by the public and the proceeds go toward Local Veterans Causes and Organizations. They have donated over $40K in the past eleven years. This year they are recognizing the Youth of our Veteran Organizations. They will have the Mobile Christian High School Band, Battleship Crew mates, American Legion Post 250 Honor Guard, Patriot Guard Riders, will participating in the Celebration.

They are also recognizing our Annual Award to the Non-Veteran of the Year, Mrs. Beverly Moritz.

There is still time for viewers to sponsor a flag for their veteran. Sponsorship is $25, $50, or $100. Can drop off at MMG or go online and fill out and pay online. The Flags go up on Friday 5 Nov and are available for viewing on Saturday 6-14 November.

