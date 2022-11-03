Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

FOX10, partners team for food drive Thursday

By WALA Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can help tackle hunger Thursday.

FOX10 is teaming up with Rouses Markets, the New Orleans Saints and Feeding the Gulf Coast for a food drive.

You can donate non-perishable food and water at any Rouses Market starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

We’ll be at the Schillinger Road Rouses along with Sir Saint, the Saints Cheer Krewe and former Saints receiver Michael Lewis.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.5B, 3rd largest in US history
Food drive set Nov. 3
Food drive set Nov. 3
Registration still open for Mobile Heart Walk this Saturday
Registration still open for Mobile Heart Walk this Saturday
Community helps family affected by weekend tornado
Community helps family affected by weekend tornado
Alabama Power announces bill increase beginning in December