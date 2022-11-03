Gamers and Geeks: Board Game of the Month ‘Flamecraft’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday shopping season is here! We took a trip to Gamers and Geeks in Mobile to profile one of, if not, the hottest board game on the market. It’s called ‘Flamecraft’ and it’s available now for the Christmas and holiday season.

Here’s what Gamers and Geeks sent us about the game:

“Enter a world of dragons… tiny artisan dragons. These dragons are sought out by shopkeepers to craft all manner of tasty and helpful items, and enchanting the town. 6 types of dragons. Potion dragons, Crystal Dragons, Plant Dragons, Bread dragons, Meat Dragons, and Iron Dragons.”

Please click on the video link to get a preview of the fantastic Gamers and Geeks location as well as a look at how to play Flamecraft!

Gamers and Geeks

5701 Moffett Rd Ste N

Mobile, AL

251-725-6640

https://gamersngeeks.com/

---

