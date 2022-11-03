Gulf Coast Spotlight: 12th Annual Daphne Christmas Extravaganza Gift Show

The following information was provided by event organizers:

The 12th Annual Daphne Christmas Extravaganza Gift Show is November 5th from 10 - 3 pm Daphne Civic Center. They will have over 75 vendors, fun fashion show, food trucks, door prizes and Santa. Santa will be there from 1-2pm.

You can like their event at the link below to stay connected and see all of the news about the show! https://fb.me/e/U9phZq6l

You can get regular tickets for $5 at the door on online and VIP tickets are $15

VIP tickets are $15 and include bag, discounts and more chances to win door prizes and can be purchased online or at the door while supplies last at

Facebook event https://fb.me/e/U9phZq6l

Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/272327558057

