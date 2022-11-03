House raided in West Mobile after reports of dog abuse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some people in a Mobile County neighborhood said some dogs were left for dead in a backyard. Wednesday, the dogs’ owner was arrested, and his home was raided.

Eleven dogs were rescued.

“It’s just very concerning to think that something like this is going on right next door to your house,” said one neighbor, wanting to go unnamed. “Unfortunately, we’ve had to witness torture and a lot of abuse.”

Neighbors said ever since Paul Kyles moved into the Hunters Ridge neighborhood, they could see and hear him abusing dozens of dogs in his backyard.

Neighbors and investigators said pictures tell a horrifying story of abuse and neglect. One showed a backyard with four dogs chained to stakes in the ground.

Investigators said seven dogs were taken to the county shelter, and four others were rushed to a local vet.

Kyles, 47, arrested and charged with first degree dog cruelty, a felony. This isn’t his first time according to jail records. Kyles was also charged with a separate dog cruelty offense back in August.

Now, neighbors have signs in their yards reading, ‘stop animal cruelty.’

“It’s not fair they were never able to go roll in the grass,” said the neighbor. “It’s not fair they weren’t fed. It’s not fair they didn’t get to live a proper life.”

Neighbors added they are grateful MCSO came out and saved those dogs.

Kyles’s bond hearing is set for Friday.

