iHeart Media gives the weekend rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Media gives the details on some of this weekend’s upcoming events.

GREATER GULF STATE FAIR- Thru Sunday, The Grounds, West Mobile

The Fair is back, with the Midway, the KidzWay, Royal Hanneford Circus, pig races, and more! Entertainment on the Grandstand includes Elle King (Fri Nov 4 at 7) and Sister Hazel (Sun Nov 6 at 5pm). The rodeo is set for Sat Nov 5 at 6pm and Sun Nov 6 at 2pm.

GREAT GULF COAST ARTS FESTIVAL - Fri/Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 9am-4pm, Seville Square, downtown Pensacola

The annual Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival is one of the best-regarded, most popular arts festivals in the United States. The three-day, juried art show draws more than 200 of the nation's best painters, potters, sculptors, jewelers, graphic artists, craftsmen and other artists.

FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK- Fri 6pm-8pm, downtown Fairhope

Visit local merchants in Downtown Fairhope as they open late and highlight the art community. Also check out the exhibits at the Eastern Shore Art Center (free admission).

PLEIN AIR FAIRHOPE- Mon-Sat, downtown Fairhope

Join us for a community celebration of painting in the great outdoors! 60 painters will be taking it to the streets – and the bay front pier!! From sunrise to sunset, artists will set up throughout the city with portable easels, chairs, and umbrellas. Work created during the "paint out" will be on exhibit and available for purchase at ESAC. Reception First Friday Art Walk November 4th.

BEULAH FALL FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL- Sun 11am-6pm, Escambia County Equestrian Center, Pensacola

Tempt your taste buds and come hungry at Beulah's Fall Food Truck Festival, with food trucks, vendors, live entertainment and a bounce house for the kids.

MOBILE HEART WALK - Sat 9am-12 noon, Moulton Bell Tower, USA campus

This one-of-a-kind experience will encourage friends, family, and colleagues to join together and get moving and focusing on improved health, all while helping to defeat heart disease and stroke.

