Master Gardener Greenery Sale at the MBG Holiday Market
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
What: Master Gardener Greenery Sale at the MBG Holiday Market
When: Fri, Dec 2 (9 am-3 pm) Sat, Dec 3 (9am-Noon)
Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive
For best selection: Pre-order online Nov 1-21, 2022 at
Choose pick-up time at check-out: Dec 2 or 3, 9-11 am
Mobile County Master Gardeners
A service of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System
1070 Schillinger Road North, Mobile, AL 36608
251-574-8445
Mobile Botanical Gardens
5151 Museum Drive
Mobile, AL 36608
251-342-0555
---
