What: Master Gardener Greenery Sale at the MBG Holiday Market

When: Fri, Dec 2 (9 am-3 pm) Sat, Dec 3 (9am-Noon)

Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive

For best selection: Pre-order online Nov 1-21, 2022 at

www.mbgReBloomshop.com

Choose pick-up time at check-out: Dec 2 or 3, 9-11 am

Mobile County Master Gardeners

A service of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System

1070 Schillinger Road North, Mobile, AL 36608

251-574-8445

Mobile Botanical Gardens

5151 Museum Drive

Mobile, AL 36608

251-342-0555

---

