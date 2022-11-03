Mobile PD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-65 service road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by vehicle on Wednesday night on the East I-65 Service Road, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said that at approximately 9:11 p.m. officers responded to the location and found a victim lying on the roadway, unresponsive.

Their preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking in the roadway on the East I-65 Service Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on the east. The victim, 50-year-old Gregory McDermott, was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was determined to show no signs of impairment, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

