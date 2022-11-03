Month-long Perdido Pass dredge project creates new beach west of jetty

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A month-long dredging project at Perdido Pass wrapped up Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Orange Beach. The Army Corps of Engineers dredged the channel every two-to-three years in order to keep the pass navigable for larger vessels.

What do you get when a massive dredge pumps sand and water for three weeks straight? Well, you get a new beach. That’s just what has happened along the west jetty of Perdido Pass. More than 250,000 cubic yards of sand have been moved from the Perdido Pass channel and deposited along the shoreline.

Sand and water, pumped from Perdido Pass has been deposited on beach west of jetty (Phillip West / City of Orange Beach)

“Where we’re standing, the beach was about here which gives you what, maybe fifty yards of beach. Now, there’s a hundred and fifty yards of beach which is wonderful. It really is,” said Orange Beach visitor, Jane Leatherland.

Others like Leatherland were in awe of the dredge work and the difference it’s made. Not only is the dredging critical for boat traffic, like the massive Orange Beach charter fleet, but the removed sand has proved invaluable to Orange Beach Coastal Recourses projects. Coastal Resources director, Phillip West said sand from the pass has been placed up and down the coastline.

“We get a benefit. The public…recreation gets a benefit,” West said. “It protects built infrastructure north of the beach and then, even wildlife sees the benefit.”

Contractor, Mike Hooks LLC began work in early October and dredging was only down for a few days since for equipment repairs. Since then, the equivalent of 12,000 dump truck-worth of sand has been removed from the pass. The project is paid for by the Corps and the city reaps hug benefits.

“The benefit for us is all this material is being placed on these beaches and you know, we’re not having to pay anything for it here locally and that’s worth at least two and a half million dollars to us,” Wet explained.

West said the sand coming from the channel is premium beach sand. While the dredging is finished, it will take some time to get all the pipes and equipment removed from the channel and the beach.

