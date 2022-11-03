Advertise With Us
Pedestrian hit, killed on Beltline in Mobile

The Mobile Police Department are investigating a fatal wreck on the Beltline involving a pedestrian.(WALA FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is on the scene of a fatal wreck on the Beltline involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East I-65 Service Road between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road.

FOX10 is working to get more details and will have additional information as it becomes available.

