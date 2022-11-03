Pedestrian hit, killed on Beltline in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is on the scene of a fatal wreck on the Beltline involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East I-65 Service Road between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road.

FOX10 is working to get more details and will have additional information as it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.