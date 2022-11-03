Pensacola man gets prison time for role in Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALA) - Jesus Rivera of Pensacola was sentenced on Thursday to eight months in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In addition to prison time, the judge ruled that Rivera must serve one year of supervised release and pay $500 restitution.

Rivera, who was arrested Jan. 20, 2021, was found guilty after a bench trial on June 17, 2022, of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

The case was investigated by the FBI Jacksonville Field Office – Pensacola Resident Agency, with assistance from the FBI Washington Field Office, Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Capitol Police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.