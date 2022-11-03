Raising Awareness of AADC

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A mother brings attention to a rare life-threatening disease.

Kelly Heger is living proof of the length parents will go to take care of a child with an ultra-rare disease. In Kelly’s case, she realized she needed medical training to care for her daughter with AADC deficiency and became a registered nurse.

Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency is a rare and fatal genetic disorder. Affected by AADC deficiency, the brain can’t properly create neurotransmitters, which can lead to low muscle tone, movement disorders, developmental delays and problems with the nervous system.

Today, Kelly is a saving grace for Jillian, who is now 26 years old, and has become a beacon of hope for families around the world who are living with the same condition. Alongside caring around-the-clock for her daughter and raising three other children, Kelly now advocates for and connects patients and caregivers around the world through an organization she founded, the AADC Family Network. Kelly has been a lifeline for families who are spread across the globe, and, without her, may never have met anyone else living with the same condition or had answers to their questions.

