Recipe: Sweet Potato Salad

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

4 hard-boiled eggs

¼ cup olive oil mayonnaise

1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

½ pound Rouses Private Label Bacon, cut into ¼-inch pieces and cooked

1 stalk celery, chopped

½ red onion, chopped

2 tablespoons pickle relish

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives or green onions

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

STEPS:

1. In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with 1 inch of cold water; salt generously. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Simmer until the potatoes are just tender, about 10 minutes. Drain, then transfer to a large bowl and set aside.

2. In a small bowl, separate boiled egg yolks from whites. Place yolks in bowl, and set whites aside. Mix mayonnaise and mustard together to create a paste, then add the paste to yolks in bowl and gently combine. Chop whites into small pieces and add to bowl; combine.

3. In a medium bowl, mix the cooked bacon,celery, onion, relish, chives and parsley; season with salt and pepper. Gently fold into the potatoes. Cover and chill about 30 minutes before serving.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

