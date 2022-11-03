Advertise With Us
Registration still open for Mobile Heart Walk this Saturday

FOX10, American Heart Association partner for Heart Walks
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming with the American Heart Association for the Mobile Heart Walk coming up this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the University of South Alabama.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the walk kicking off at 9 a.m. at the Moulton Bell Tower on the USA campus.

Come on out and walk for good health and help raise money for the American Heart Association.

To register, please visit https://bndfr.com/Pcm8

